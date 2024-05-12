Renowned Author Harinder Sikka Unveils 'Gobind,' His Latest Historical Fiction

Author Harinder Sikka, whose ''Calling Sehmat'' was adapted into the 2018 film ''Raazi'' starring Alia Bhatt, delves into the depths of human emotion and resilience in his new novel ''Gobind''.

Set against the backdrop of Bihar's poverty and the valorous spirit of the Indian Navy, Sikka weaves a narrative that resonates with themes of love, loyalty and redemption.

For the author, the book is ''more than just a tale to me; it's a very personal literary voyage that weaves together themes of love, selflessness, and unwavering determination''.

''Gobind'' introduces readers to its titular character, a man born into the harsh realities of an impoverished Sikh family in Bihar. Content with his lot in life, Gobind's perspective takes a profound turn when his father's words ignite a fire within him, propelling him to aspire for a life beyond the constraints of poverty.

A soldier by nature, Gobind embarks on a journey that leads him to the Indian Navy, where he emerges as a shining star poised for greatness.

An assignment to Russia introduces him to someone who rekindles the flames of his heart - a woman whose beauty captivates him, yet whose presence threatens the very vows he swore to uphold. Despite his heroic deeds and unwavering loyalty to his comrades, Gobind finds himself torn between duty and desire, grappling with the complexities of love and sacrifice.

The book, published by Penguin, was launched recently. Sikka is currently the group director (strategic business) at Piramal Group. He was commissioned in the Indian Navy in January 1981, but took premature retirement in 1993 as a Lieutenant Commander.

Besides ''Calling Sehmat'', he has also authored ''Vichhoda''.

