Colombia predicts $10 bln in foreign investment from Europe this year-minister
Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 23-04-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 19:28 IST
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombia expects to attract $10 billion in foreign investment from Europe this year, especially in renewable energy, Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla said during a visit to London.
"We are talking about investments for $10 billion to start, which will help us settle important and strategic projects," Bonilla told journalists.
"Ecopetrol is at a key moment to make strategic alliances in the effort to build green hydrogen," he added, referring to Colombia's majority state-owned energy company.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Doping-Poistogova-Guliyev set to lose London Olympics silver after Russia ban
London stocks start week with caution as key economic data looms
Microsoft to launch AI hub in London
British, French troops march in historic joint parades in London and Paris in a show of solidarity
Microsoft to launch AI hub in London