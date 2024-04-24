Left Menu

70 people hospitalised UP's Ambedkar Nagar; food poisoning suspected

According to the officials, all persons were admitted to the hospital after having food at a wedding ceremony in Ambedkar Nagar.

ANI | Updated: 24-04-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 16:47 IST
70 people hospitalised in UP's Ambedkar Nagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Around 70 people in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar were hospitalised on Wednesday after they allegedly suffered from food poisoning. According to the officials, all persons were admitted to the hospital after having food at a wedding ceremony in Ambedkar Nagar.

However, their condition is now under control. "Around 70 cases have come, and everyone is in a stable condition. People have said that they fell sick after having food at a wedding function, so most probably, it could be food poisoning. Everything is under control... they're all admitted to the hospital right now," Superintendent Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Joint District Hospital Ambedkar Nagar said while speaking to ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

