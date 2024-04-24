Left Menu

Equitas SFB Q4 Profit Surges 9% to Rs 208 Crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank reported a 9.47% increase in net profit to Rs 208 crore for Q4 FY24 due to higher total income. For the full year, net profit rose 39% to Rs 799 crore. The bank's net worth reached Rs 5,969 crore as of March 31.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 18:22 IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank on Wednesday reported 9.47 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 208 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The bank had logged a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,685 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,394 crore a year ago.

For the full 2023-24 fiscal, net profit rose 39 per cent to Rs 799 crore as against Rs 574 crore during 2022-23.

As of March 31, the bank's networth stood at Rs 5,969 crore.

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank closed at Rs 97.46 apiece, down 3.01 per cent over previous close on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

