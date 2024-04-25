France's Macron: Inflation can no longer be the only ECB target
Updated: 25-04-2024
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that fighting inflation can no longer be the only target of the European Central Bank (ECB), which must also have an economic growth and a de-carbonation target.
