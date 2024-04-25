Ministerial Round Table Conference held at World Energy Congress

A Ministerial Round Table Conference was held on 24th April 2024, at the ongoing 26th edition of World Energy Congress in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The Round Table Conference discussed how the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai was a game changer. The Ministerial Round Table also discussed energy innovation and collaboration, and implications in managing the evolving energy trilemma trade-offs. The Round Table, held on day three of the World Energy Congress, was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Climate and Energy Policy of the Netherlands, H.E. Rob Jetten; Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, Shri Pankaj Agarwal; and senior representatives of different countries and organizations.

During the conference, the Union Power Secretary highlighted India’s pivotal role in COP28, emphasizing its significance as a policy catalyst in global energy transition. He pointed out that the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is a testimony of India’s efforts for building convergence towards the COP28 renewable energy and energy efficiency commitments of doubling the global rate of energy efficiency improvements every year and of tripling the global renewable capacity by 2030.

The Secretary said that India’s Mission LiFE has been lauded for advocating sustainable lifestyles, echoing global consensus at COP27 and G20 forums. He spoke also about COP28's recognition of transitioning towards carbon neutrality, with emphasis on Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) and green hydrogen.

The Power Secretary brought out the complexity of managing energy transitions, stressing inclusive approaches. He spoke of the role of technology deployment and cooperation, with tools such as the Revamped India Energy Security Scenarios (IESS) 2047 dashboard (https://iess2047.gov.in/) aiding informed decision-making. The Secretary said that balancing energy security, access, and sustainability remains crucial, with initiatives like the PM-KUSUM Scheme and solar rooftop programs promoting environmental sustainability and job creation. The Indian Carbon Market will further advance sustainability efforts, he added.

The Secretary also told the Conference participants that developing countries require support in accessing financing and clean technologies, to help them navigate the energy trilemma effectively.

(With Inputs from PIB)