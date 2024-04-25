Sena (UBT) Unveils Manifesto, Vows to Restore Maharashtra's Primacy

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday released his party manifesto, a day before voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, focusing on stopping the ''loot'' of Maharashtra, job creation and farm loan waiver.

Thackeray said the Sena (UBT), in association with the INDI Alliance government, will work to “bring back the glory of Maharashtra”.

Referring to the GIFT City in Gandhinagar, he said a financial centre, which he claimed was moved to Gujarat, will be built in Maharashtra, enabling employment opportunities in the state.

He said jobs will be created at the district level so that youth from the state won't have to migrate.

Thackeray said an industry-friendly atmosphere will be created in Maharashtra and environment-friendly projects will be encouraged in the state. His party has been opposing the Jaitapur nuclear power project, a refinery project in Barsu and the Vadhavan port – all along the state’s coast.

“After Maha Vikas Aghadi was toppled through betrayal, the state government is running an agenda of looting Maharashtra, obviously with the blessings of the Centre. Maharashtra's businesses are being moved out of the state. This loot will be stopped after the INDI Alliance government comes to power,” he said.

The manifesto said in the last eight years, the states got subordinate treatment and also proposed changes in the Goods and Service Tax. He said agricultural equipment and seeds will be made free of GST, adding that “tax terrorism” will be stopped.

For farmers, the former Maharashtra chief minister also promised a loan waiver. Through the ‘INDIA’ government, Thackeray said, they will not only waive farm loans but also revise the conditions concerning crop insurance.

He assured implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommended by the Swaminathan Committee report. Thackeray said warehouses and cold storages will be built to check the loss of perishable agricultural items.

He also proposed setting up a research centre under the Agriculture Ministry that can conduct surveys about the demand for crops across the country and the world. This can help guide farmers in growing crops that are in demand.

Thackeray emphasised the strengthening of health infrastructure in the country.

He also said action will be taken against those using objectionable language against women.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar said the manifesto of the Shiv Sena (UBT) was its ''same old and superficial promises'', adding that those who indulged in corruption in supply of body bags during the COVID-19 pandemic were talking about strengthening the district civil hospitals and primary healthcare centres.

''The manifesto is ironic. Those who opposed mega projects seeking ransom and forced them to go to other states are now claiming they (after coming to power) will set up financial centres and create employment at the district level. Those who forgot to give financial help to farmers are now talking of changing crop insurance norms and taking seeds and fertilisers out of the GST's ambit,'' he claimed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), which is taking forward the Congress' manifesto that is a reflection of the 'tukde tukde' gang, is now talking about decentralisation of powers and ending tax terrorism, Shelar said.

Eight seats in Maharashtra will go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)