"We were and will remain united...," Omar Abdullah on PM Modi's statement regarding unity of INDIA bloc

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday asserted that the INDIA bloc is and would remain united.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 22:49 IST
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday asserted that the INDIA bloc is and would remain united. "We had held many rallies together. We were together before the Prime Minister's statement and will remain together even after it," Abdullah told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and INDIA bloc, accusing them of systematic plunder, asserting, "Looting is their modus operandi--both in the present and the afterlife ('Zindagi ke Saath bhi, Zindagi ke Baad bhi')." Referring to Rahul Gandhi, the PM alleged that Shahzade's X-ray machine now seeks to scrutinize the wardrobes of mothers and sisters.

Addressing an election rally in Kothi Meena market of Agra on Thursday, PM Modi took a direct swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, "The Shahzade's X-ray machine now seeks to scrutinize the wardrobes of mothers and sisters", referring to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric about using an "X-ray machine" to scrutinize the belongings of ordinary citizens, including their cupboards and locker. The Prime Minister criticized the INDIA bloc for prioritizing the vote bank over the nation's welfare.

He contrasted this approach with his government's commitment to delivering public welfare schemes to all eligible beneficiaries without bias, framing it as a manifestation of secularism and genuine social justice. PM Modi reiterated his pledge to ensure equitable access to essential amenities such as free rations, healthcare, housing, sanitation, and clean water for all citizens.

Polling in Udhampur was held on April 19 (Phase 1), while Jammu, Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar, and Baramulla will poll on April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20 respectively. In 2019, polling for the Lok Sabha was held for six seats in Jammu and Kashmir. However, following the abrogation of Article 370, which resulted in the split of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, there is no longer a separate Lok Sabha constituency for Ladakh.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won three seats while the National Conference won the remaining three. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

