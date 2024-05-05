Karnataka: JD(S) MLA H D Revanna remanded in custody until May 8 in kidnapping case
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
JD(S) MLA H D Revanna remanded to custody till May 8 by Bengaluru court in kidnapping case: SIT sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JD(S)
- MLA
- H D Revanna
- Remanded to custody
- Kidnapping case
- Bengaluru court
- SIT sources
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Have withdrawn my resignation on advice of supporters: SP MLA Rais Shaikh
Going door to door for party's Kalaburagi candidate, BJP MLA says party seeking votes on PM Modi's work
More than 2,000 criminal cases against MPs, MLAs decided in 2023: SC told
BJD Unveils 6 New Assembly Candidates, Replaces 5 Incumbent MLAs
JJP MLAs have spoken against Dushyant Chautala, he should look inwards: Haryana CM