Himachal CM Sukhu Accuses BJP of Marring State's Cultural Values

The BJP put a blemish on Himachal Pradesh's culture by introducing the politics of horse-trading and the responsibility to end this practice is on the electorate, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

Speaking at a public meeting in the Kasauli Assembly segment, the Congress leader said, ''If the evil is not nipped in the bud, it will continue.'' The Congress does not have ''dhanbal (money power)'', it only has ''janbal (power of people)'', Sukhu said and added it is time to save democracy and punish the rebels by ensuring victory for the Congress in all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Elections to Himachal Pradesh's four Lok Sabha seats and bypolls to six assembly constituencies will be held on June 1.

The six assembly seats fell vacant after the rebel Congress MLAs who abstained from voting on the cut motion and finance bill (Budget) in the assembly were disqualified for defying a party whip to be present in the House and vote in favour of the government.

These MLAs later joined the BJP and were fielded from their respective assembly seats.

Sukhu claimed these rebels betrayed the people and played with their sentiments. They remained outside the state for a month and came to the assembly with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security on the day the budget was to be passed but left without voting on it.

''I am the son of a common family … (I) will not be perturbed by political conspiracies and will continue the fight against drugs, mining and land mafia and safeguard the interests of people at all costs,'' he declared.

Accusing the BJP of not cooperating with the state government during the monsoon disaster and stalling financial assistance, Sukhu said his dispensation announced a Rs 4,500-crore relief package for the disaster-hit people and provided them relief and rehabilitation.

The government also releases monthly pensions of Rs 1,500 to women, ensures free treatment for people above 70 years of age, and hiked the procurement price for milk and daily wages of MGNREGA workers, he added.

