Russian fuel output lower in April year-on-year due to drone attacks, Kommersant reports
High-octane gasoline output decreased by 0.8% compared to the same period a year earlier to 2.57 million tons in the period from April 1 to April 23, it said. Russia's state statistics service Rosstat said on Wednesday that the output of diesel and gasoline had fallen in the first quarter.
Russian oil producers cut fuel production in April compared to a year earlier due to Ukrainian drone attacks, Russia's Kommersant daily newspaper reported on Saturday citing sources. High-octane gasoline output decreased by 0.8% compared to the same period a year earlier to 2.57 million tons in the period from April 1 to April 23, it said. Since the start of the year, output had fallen by 0.6% to 13.08 million tons.
Refineries had reduced production of diesel fuel by 2.8% over the same 23 days in April, to 5.06 million tons, and by 1.5% since the beginning of the year, to 25.96 million tons, Kommersant reported. Russia's state statistics service Rosstat said on Wednesday that the output of diesel and gasoline had fallen in the first quarter.
