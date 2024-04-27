Ukraine drones target two refineries, airfield in Russia's Krasnodar region, Kyiv source says
27-04-2024
Ukraine attacked the Ilsky and Slavyansk oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar region with drones early on Saturday, causing fires at the facilities, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters.
The attack was conducted by the SBU security service, the source said. Ukrainian drones also targeted the Kushchevsk military airfield in the same region overnight, the source added.
