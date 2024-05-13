Google's Project Starline coming out of lab; partners with HP to commercialize experience

Google is bringing Project Starline - a breakthrough technology project that makes remote conversations feel like you're together, without the need for additional glasses or headsets - out of the lab. By utilizing advancements in AI, 3D imaging and other technologies, the technology delivers an immersive, face-to-face experience.

The tech giant is partnering with HP to bring this technology to the next generation of communication devices.

"Today we’re excited to share that we’re bringing the technology out of the lab with a focus on connecting distributed teams and individuals in the workplace. We’re partnering with HP to start commercialization of this unique experience in 2025, and are working to enable it directly from the video conferencing services you use today — such as Google Meet and Zoom," said Andrew Nartker, General Manager, Project Starline.

Multiple studies utilizing varying methodologies demonstrate that Project Starline surpasses traditional video conferencing in terms of conversation dynamics, video meeting fatigue, and attentiveness.

"With more than half of meaning and intent communicated through body language versus words alone, an immersive collaboration experience plays an important role in creating authentic human connections in hybrid environments. We are proud to partner with Google to bring this technology to market, harnessing the power of AI to shape the future of collaboration," says Alex Cho, President of Personal Systems at HP.