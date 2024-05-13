EPFO introduces auto claim settlement for education, marriage & housing

In a significant move aimed at improving member services, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended its auto-claim settlement feature to include advances for education, marriage, and housing, following the successful implementation of this system for illness-related claims. Introduced initially in April 2020, the auto-claim system processes claims up to Rs. 1,00,000 automatically without human intervention, ensuring faster and more efficient service delivery.

Shri Anirudh Prasad's story exemplifies the system’s efficiency, as his advance claim for illness was settled swiftly within three days for Rs. 92,143. Stories like his are becoming increasingly common among EPFO’s members, indicating significant improvements in the organization's handling of claims.

This year, the auto-claim mode, previously set at a limit of Rs. 50,000, has seen an enhancement to Rs. 1,00,000, broadening the scope and impact of this service. Approximately 2.25 crore members are projected to benefit from this upgraded facility in the current year alone.

During the financial year 2023-24, EPFO successfully settled around 4.45 crore claims, over 60% of which were advance claims, with about 89.52 lakh of these processed through the auto-mode system. This system reduces the claim settlement period significantly, from an average of 10 days to just 3-4 days, providing substantial relief to members during critical times.

As of 6th May 2024, the EPFO has already approved 13,011 cases amounting to Rs. 45.95 crores under the new expanded auto-claim system. The automated process ensures that any claim meeting the necessary KYC, eligibility, and bank validations is processed quickly, while those requiring further verification receive additional scrutiny.

This initiative by EPFO not only streamlines the process but also enhances the ease of living for its members by enabling them to access their funds promptly for essential needs such as education, marriage, and housing, reflecting EPFO’s commitment to service excellence and member satisfaction.