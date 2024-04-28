Jammu-Kashmir police seize property worth lakhs under UAPA in Pulawama

In a significant move to counter-terrorism, the Jammu-Kashmir police on Sunday seized a property worth lacs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Jammu and Kashmir police said. The property was used by terrorists for carrying out anti-national activities. The seizure was made in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The property in question is a single-storey residential house located in Monghama Pulwama, which was used by terrorists for their shelter and stay. The logistic support to the terrorists was provided by the house owner Mohammad Lateef Kar, who allegedly has links to terrorist activities.

The property is now under official seizure, prohibiting any transfer, lease, disposal, or alteration without prior permission from the designated authority. This seizure is pursuant to FIR No. 315/2023 U/S 16, 18, 19 20, 38 and 39 UA(P) Act of police station pulwama.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) enacted in 1967 empowers law enforcement to detain individuals involved in unlawful activities posing a threat to the state. The law's main objective is to prevent unlawful activities that threaten India's sovereignty and integrity. (ANI)

