"BJP can do anything during elections": Punjab Congress chief Amarinder on Pulwama attack

Days after former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's remarks on the recent terror attack incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch led to a controversy, state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the "Bharatiya Janata Party can resort to doing anything during elections". "The Pulwama attack remains a mystery. Even the then Governor Satya Pal Malik has raised questions about it. There is nothing new in this. BJP can do anything during elections," Warring said speaking to reporters on his way to attend a party program.

On the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Rules of which were recently notified by the Narendra Modi government, Warring said that the Act was already amended multiple times by the previous governments."Prime Minister Narendra Modi is lying on this issue. The Citizenship Act has already been amended by previous governments," the Punjab Congress chief said. An Indian Air Force officer was killed and four others injured in the terror attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Pointing out that the attack came amid the Lok Sabha elections, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi had on Sunday alleged it was "pre-planned" and such "stuntbaazi" is done to facilitate BJP's win in the polls. "This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks, there is no truth in them," Channi said while speaking to reporters in Punjab.

Following Channi's comments, the Bharatiya Janata Party tore into Congress and demanded an apology from the top brass of the party including former party president Sonia Gandhi. Channi later issued a clarification on Monday saying that his statement was "distorted."

Channi said that he intended to point out that a "similar attack" took place during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections referring to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed by terrorists. "My statement was distorted. What I meant to say was that a similar attack had taken place during the last Lok Sabha elections also. But it was not investigated by BJP and till now it is not known who was involved in the said attack," Channi said in a self-made video. (ANI)

