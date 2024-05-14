Porel, Stubbs power DC to 208/4 against LSG
Delhi Capitals scored 208/4 (Porel 58, Stubbs 57*) against Lucknow Super Giants (Naveen-ul-Haq 2/41).
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:08 IST
Delhi Capitals posted 208 for four in their must-win Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.
Opener Abhishek Porel scored a 33-ball 58 at the top while a rearguard act by Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25 deliveries) took DC over the 200-run mark.
Naveen-ul-Haq (2/41) was the most successful bowler for the visitors while Ravi Bishnoi (1/26) was the most economical.
Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 208 for 4 in 20 overs (Abhishek Porel 58, Tristan Stubbs 57 not out, Shai Hope 38; Naveen-ul-haq 2/41)
