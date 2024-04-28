"Let truth come out, whoever is at fault there is no question of forgiving them": HD Kumaraswamy on alleged video case

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that whoever is at fault in connection with the alleged video case "there's no question of forgiving them." He said that according to the law of the land, the person indulged in wrongdoings will have to face its implications and refused to comment further until the investigation is complete.

"Let all the facts come out through investigation. No matter who is at fault, whoever they are, there is no question of forgiving them for any reason. Therefore, will talk about this after the investigation report is completely out," Kumaraswamy said. "Whether it is me or HD Deve Gowda, we always respect women and whenever they come with complaints, we have tried to resolve their problems. The CM has already ordered an SIT investigation and the SIT investigation has started. The SIT team will bring him back from abroad. That's not my concern. According to the law of this land whoever commits wrong will have to face it," the JD(S) leader said while speaking to reporters outside his residence in Bengaluru.

"Whoever eats salt, must drink water, that's the law of the land. If he has gone to another country, the government will bring him back. I have nothing to do with this," he added. The JD(S) and its ally in the state, BJP have already distanced themselves from the issue after the Karnataka government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged obscene video case involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Welcoming the SIT probe, JD(S) core committee chairman and senior leader GT Devegowda said, "I don't blame the government for announcing the SIT investigation. We will sit and decide what action needs to be taken over the issue of Prajwal Revanna. For now, I will just say that I welcome the SIT investigation." "We, as a party, have nothing to do with the videos and neither do we have any comments to make on the SIT probe announced by the state government into the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna," S Prakash, the chief spokesperson of BJP's state unit said on Sunday.

Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda and is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from Hassan as a candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is pitted against Congress' Shreyas Patel. The three-member SIT formed by the state government will be headed by IPS officer Vijay Kumar Singh. DG CID Suman D Pennekar and IPS officer Seema Latkar will be members of the team.

This case has been registered at Holenarasipur police station under sections 354 A, 354 D, 506, and 509 of the IPC. Earlier on Saturday, announcing his decision to set up an SIT to probe the issue, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a post on X stated, "The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case. Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted."

"In this background, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request," the post stated further. Earlier on April 25, the Women's Commission Chairperson requested Siddaramaiah to initiate an SIT probe after objectionable videos began circulating on social media allegedly involving the JD(S) legislator. (ANI)

