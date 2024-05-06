Left Menu

SC grants anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari in 2022 model code of conduct violation case

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra granted relief to Umar Ansari and asked him to participate in the trial of the case.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 12:31 IST
SC grants anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari in 2022 model code of conduct violation case
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a criminal case registered against him during the 2022 assembly elections for alleged violation of the model code of conduct. A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra granted relief to Umar Ansari and asked him to participate in the trial of the case.

The bench took note that other accused in the case have been granted bail. It said that the offending statement of Ansari is the matter for trial and granted him anticipatory bail.

Uttar Pradesh government had objected to the plea of Ansari seeking bail and asked the apex court that he must first surrender before the trial court and then seek bail. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ansari, submitted that the other accused have been granted regular bail in the matter.

Ansari was booked for delivering a provocative speech against the Mau district administration while the model code of conduct was in place. Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had refused anticipatory bail to him in the same case. He approached the top court against the High Court's December 2023 order.

On December 19, 2023, the High Court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Ansari and said that looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, the offence was made out. The FIR was lodged in March 2022 at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and others.

It was alleged in the FIR that on March 3, 2022, at Pahadpura ground- Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmad Ansari in a public meeting called for settling a score with the Mau administration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024