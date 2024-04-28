Left Menu

"Week's slots already booked": AAP claiming Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with Arvind Kejriwal cancelled

The Tihar Jail authorities said that the meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted as per the sequence of seeking the permission.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 22:02 IST
"Week's slots already booked": AAP claiming Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with Arvind Kejriwal cancelled
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tihar Jail authorities said that the meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted as per the sequence of seeking the permission. Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with her husband and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be next week, the jail sources said on Sunday.

According to the jail authorities, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi and Bhagwant Mann were scheduled to meet with the party supremo on April 29 and 30 accordingly. The AAP leaders had sought permission beforehand. The jail authorities further said that the permission to visit is given in the same order in which it is sought and Sunita Kejriwal has not sought permission earlier.

According to the jail rules, the visits are allowed only twice a week and the upcoming week is booked for two days. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024