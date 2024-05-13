Left Menu

Motorcycling-2024 French GP breaks own record to become highest attended MotoGP grand prix

The French GP, which was MotoGP's 1000th grand prix, broke its own record attendance of 278,805 set last year as Jorge Martin won his second race of the season. "After Le Mans set a new all-time attendance record last season, the benchmark was high but the 2024 French GP delivered," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports. thank you, Le Mans, for sharing your astounding passion with us."

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 20:18 IST
Motorcycling-2024 French GP breaks own record to become highest attended MotoGP grand prix
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The 2024 French Grand Prix was MotoGP's highest attended grand prix ever with 297,471 present at Le Mans on Sunday, the motorcycle racing organisation said on Monday. The French GP, which was MotoGP's 1000th grand prix, broke its own record attendance of 278,805 set last year as Jorge Martin won his second race of the season.

"After Le Mans set a new all-time attendance record last season, the benchmark was high but the 2024 French GP delivered," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports. "This is proof of concept that MotoGP is for everyone... thank you, Le Mans, for sharing your astounding passion with us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024