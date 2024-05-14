HD Revanna to walk out of jail today after court grants conditional bail in kidnapping case linked to 'obscene video' case

JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura HD Revanna, who was arrested on charges of kidnapping case linked to the 'obscene video' case, was granted conditional bail on Monday evening and will walk out of Bengaluru Central Prison (Parappana Agrahara Central jail) today. On Monday, HD Revanna, who was arrested in connection with the kidnapping case linked to the 'obscene video' case, was granted conditional bail by a special court of people's representatives.

The judge granted conditional bail to Revanna, on a Rs 5 lakh bond. He was arrested on May 4 by SIT officials in a kidnapping case registered against him at KR Nagar police station in the city.

HD Revanna had been sent to judicial custody till May 14 in connection with the 'obscene video' kidnapping case on May 8. He was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 4 in connection with an alleged kidnapping case registered against him at KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, are facing a probe by an SIT, constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against the duo following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household. HD Revanna, who is a JD(S) MLA from Holenarsipura, along with his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

The FIR, registered by KR Nagar police, lists HD Revanna as accused number one and another man, identified as Babanna, as accused number two. However, HD Revanna has termed this case a "political conspiracy" against him."It's a political conspiracy going on against me. In my 40 years of political life, I have never seen anything like this," he told reporters.

Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)