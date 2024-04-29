"Congress spreading lies out of insecurity about reservation": G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha Constituency, G Kishan Reddy, said that the Congress is "spreading lies out of insecurity" about the reservation and the people want PM Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister once again. The Union Minister told ANI, "BJP's election campaign has started in Telangana... The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is behind (in the lok Sabha elections). The people want Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister once again".

"The Congress is doing a false campaign out of insecurity. They are spreading lies about the reservation. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is campaigning shamelessly about it... No one has spoken anything on the reservation," he said. He also criticised CM Reddy for spreading lies about the reservation.

"CM Reddy is speaking lies (about reservation)... The BJP works with faith in the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar... No one can ever change it...," the BJP leader said. Earlier on Saturday, CM Reddy said, "BJP wants to change the Constitution by 2025 and make it as per RSS. They need two-thirds majority for it. The '400 paar' slogan is for this. PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and BJP are doing a surgical strike on SC/ST/BC/OBC".

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Union Home Minister reaffirmed that as long as the BJP-led NDA was in power, there would be no rethink on reservations or quotas to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. "Rahul Gandhi is trying to mislead people by spreading canards against us. The BJP has been at the helm of this country for 10 years now and was elected with absolute majority twice. If we had, indeed, been working with the intention or motivation to put an end to reservations in the country, it would have happened by now. These are nothing but lies. Narendra Modi-ji has already assured the Dalits, backward classes, and our tribal brothers and sisters across the country that as long as the BJP is in power, no one can dare take back reservations," Shah told ANI.

Polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana is scheduled to be held in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13. The counting for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4 In 2019, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured four seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained three seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one seat. (ANI)

