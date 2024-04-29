AAP's Transgender wing stages protest in Delhi, calls for release of Arvind Kejriwal

The transgender wing of the Aam Aadmi party on Saturday staged a protest in the national capital demanding release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The protest was lead by AAP leader Dilip Pandey and councillor Bobby Kinnar.

The protesters held posters and raised slogans of 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se', while demanding release of the AAP national convener. A protester from the transgender community, Sanjana Roy hailed the work done by the Aam Aadmi party for the transgender community and labelled his arrest as a political move before the elections.

"We have come together to request his freedom. With his arrest, voice of a lot of people from of the national capital has been locked up. He is our voice. A lot of the work of our community is pending, including the formation of a transgender welfare association. We were in continous talks with him regarding works for our community is pending, it has come to halt. Elections are a festival of democracy and should be celebrated like one. Every party should get a chance to campaign. At such a crucial time, a big leader of the party has been arrested" Voicing concern over the EC's order asking the Aam Aadmi party to modify its poll campaign song, AAP leader Dilip Pandey alleged that it was done on the direction of the BJP.

Pandey remarked that the BJP's actions reflect their anxiety over potential election losses, as they resort to unusual measures. AAP leader Dilip Pandey while speaking to ANI said, "The entire people of the country have understood the conspiracy of the BJP. They are so rattled by the fear of losing elections that they have started doing unusual things. It has never happened that a campaign song of any party has been stopped, but AAP's campaign was banned at the direction of the BJP. It all symbolizes the acceptance in the BJP that they are losing. People are standing against the BJP's policy of 'jail bhejo'. They are losing and people are giving 'jail ka jawab vote se'".

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday held a roadshow in West Delhi amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Sunita Kejriwal called Delhi CM as "sher" saying that he has been jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity, and opened Mohalla Clinics in the national capital.

"What is the fault of Arvind Kejriwal? His fault is he gave free electricity, earlier there used to be a lot of power cuts but now we get electricity 24 hours, schools are being made for your students, Mohalla clinics were made and now every month, women will be given Rs 1000. Arvind Kejriwal is a "Sher" (lion)," Sunita said. Earlier on April 25, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest and said that he did not cooperate with the central agency despite multiple summons issued to him.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, during the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections. The counting for all seven phases is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

