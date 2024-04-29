Karnataka Government Faces Salary Crunch Amidst Economic Woes
PM Modi warns that Karnataka government may struggle to pay salaries to employees in the near future.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Days are not far away, when Karnataka govt will be unable to pay salary to its employees:: PM Modi at Karnataka rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
