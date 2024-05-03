Left Menu

Erez crossing reopens - Hundreds of trucks filled with aid enter Northern Gaza

Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that the Erez crossing into Gaza on its northern border with Israel opened for the first time since the Hamas terrorist massacre of October 7, during which the border crossing itself was attacked, for the transfer of aid.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 3 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that the Erez crossing into Gaza on its northern border with Israel opened for the first time since the Hamas terrorist massacre of October 7, during which the border crossing itself was attacked, for the transfer of aid. "This is part of our efforts to increase the quantity and routes of aid into Gaza," said COGAT.

On Wednesday alone, added COGAT, 6,350 tons of food entered Gaza. That means close to 14 million pounds or 635,000 kilos of food in one day. Also, 406 trucks filled with aid were inspected and transferred to the Gaza Strip Wednesday and 196 trucks were distributed within Gaza, 121 of which contained food.

In addition, 173 pallets containing tens of thousands of packages of food aid were airdropped in coordination with partner countries over northern Gaza and 4 tankers of cooking gas and 2 tankers of fuel designated for the operation of essential infrastructure in Gaza, entered Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

