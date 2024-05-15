Left Menu

Motor racing-Albon signs new long-term deal with Williams

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:42 IST
Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension with Williams, the Formula One team said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old London-born Thai driver, who replaced George Russell at Williams in 2022, had been linked with a move to Mercedes with seven-times F1 champion Lewis Hamilton set to depart the Brackley-based team for Ferrari in 2025.

Albon's previous deal was set to expire next year. Williams did not provide the details on the length of the new deal. "I am incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people," Albon said in a statement.

"It has been a difficult start to the year but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid. "This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract.

"The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come." With two podiums to his name since his F1 debut in 2019, the former Red Bull driver is yet to open his score in the drivers championship this season.

"We are delighted to secure Alex's long-term future with Williams Racing," Williams Team Principal James Vowles said. "He has exceptional talent, technical input and dedication to the cause and this is a huge vote of confidence in Williams and the journey back to competitiveness that we are on.

"Since joining, Alex has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, and signing him for the long-term is a big piece of the puzzle of moving us up the grid."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

