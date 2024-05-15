Left Menu

Ukraine faces new Russian offensive; Zelenskyy cancels foreign visits

Amid Russia's renewed offensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has canceled all upcoming foreign visits, including planned trips to Spain and Portugal. His office stated that the visits have been rescheduled and expressed gratitude for the understanding of international partners.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said Wednesday that he has postponed all his upcoming foreign visits amid a new Russian offensive.

Zelenskyy cancelled all foreign visits "that were planned for the coming days," his office said Wednesday on Telegram.

The head of state instructed his team to reschedule the visits.

"We are grateful to our partners for understanding," the announcement said.

Zelenskyy had been expected to visit Spain, and perhaps Portugal, later this week.

