PM Modi meets local fruit seller Mohini Gowda in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Mohini Gowda, a fruit seller from Ankola, during his recent visit to Sirsi in Karnataka. On his arrival at the helipad, he first met Mohini Gowda; afterwards, PM Modi participated in a public rally in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.

Mohini Gowda is a fruit seller from Ankola and she sells fruits wrapped in leaves at Ankola Bus Stand. She has a unique trait that if some people throw the leaves after eating fruits, she picks the leaves and throws them in the dustbin. PM Modi praised her for the good work that she is doing. Later while addressing a rally Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that for the first time ruling government has a historic number of MPs and MLAs from SC, ST and OBC communities, constituting 60% of the Union Council of Ministers.

"Congress never believed in making leaders from the Adivasi or Dalit community. Whereas, the BJP has always tried to give a higher representation to the backward classes. For the first time since independence, there is a huge number of MPs and MLAs from SC, ST and OBC communities in the ruling government... They form about 60% of the Union Council of Ministers," he said. He also said that 100 districts that were declared backwards by Congress were converted by the BJP government into Aspirational Districts and as a result, over 25 crore people moved out of poverty in the past decade from there.

"Congress declared over 100 districts as backwards and left them to their fate. We decided to convert them into Aspirational Districts. Our welfare initiatives in those areas are monitored daily and, as a result, over 25 crore people have moved out of poverty in the past decade," he said. (ANI)

