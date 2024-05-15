Russia says West's attempts to expropriate Russian assets contradicts their own laws
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:34 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Western countries' attempts to expropriate Russian assets were in violation of their own laws and risked undermining the international financial system.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called such attempts neocolonial and part of a hybrid war that she said the West was waging against Moscow.
