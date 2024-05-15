"Wants Bengal to be Muslim state": Giriraj Singh lays into CM Mamata, says she's misleading people on CAA

Coming out all guns blazing at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday alleged that she was planning to turn Bengal into a 'Muslim state'. Also gunning for her partners in the Opposition bloc--INDIA, Giriraj said they were working to make the country an 'Islamic state'.

Drawing a parallel between the TMC supremo and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Union Minister told ANI, "Mamata Banerjee wants Bengal to be a Muslim (majority) state. Ahead of the last elections (2021 assembly elections), a minister in her government gave journalists a guided tour of what he called 'mini-Pakistan'. This goes to show that she wants to turn Bengal into a mini-Pakistan." "If voted back at the Centre, we will implement the National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Uniform Civil Code, as well as measures towards population control. We will put an end to her (Mamata's) dictatorship like Kim Jong Un," Singh added.

He reiterated that the Bloc partners were working towards "enforcing Islamic rule on the country, along the lines of Congress-ruled Karnataka where Muslims were granted OBS status (enabling them to benefit from the quotas guaranteed for the community). "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and (former Bihar chief minister) Lalu Yadav style themselves as the well-wishers of backward communities. However, they (Congress) deprived them of their share of quotas by giving Muslims the status of OBC in Karnataka. All this points to a larger plan to turn India into an Islamic state," Giriraj said.

Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would not allow attempts to deprive the Dalits and backward sections of their share of quotas. "Modi will never allow any attempt to loot the reservation for Dalits and backward classes as guaranteed under the Constitution. Both the RJD and the Congress parties are slaves to appeasement. The Congress are saying that they would run an X-ray on your properties and assets. They will snatch what you rightfully hold and distribute it to their vote bank. They are saying that Muslims have the first right to the country's resources," PM Modi said at a rally in Bihar's Saran.

However, countering the claim, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the only objective that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were working towards was to end reservation for Dalits, tribals and the backward classes. "The RSS-BJP has targeted the reservation of Dalits, tribals and backward classes. Many top leaders of RSS-BJP have talked about ending reservation," Kharge posted from his official X handle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)