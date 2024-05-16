Traffic to be affected on Ring Road near Bhairon Marg due to construction of railway bridge girders

Traffic will remain affected on Ring Road near Bhairon Marg due to construction of girders for a railway bridge, police said on Thursday.

Commuters are advised to take alternative routes to reach their destination, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory. According to police, construction work of bridge number 32-A (RUB) over Ring Road near Bhairon Marg from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan carriageway is being carried out from May 16 to May 24, they said. Due to construction and launching of girders of a railway bridge, the traffic will be affected on the route and commuters are advised to take alternative routes, it said. Motorists are requested to cooperate by avoiding the roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe journey, the advisory said.

People who are going towards ISBT or railway stations or the airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, police said. Commuters are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, it added.

