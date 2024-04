BRIEF-L'occitane International SA Says Offeror Intended To Make Firm Conditional Voluntary General Offer For All Offer Shares

L'Occitane International SA : * OFFEROR INTENDED TO MAKE A FIRM CONDITIONAL VOLUNTARY GENERAL OFFER FOR ALL OFFER SHARES

* DEAL FOR FOR EACH OFFER SHARE HK$34.00 IN CASH * OFFER PRICE WILL NOT BE INCREASED

* J.P. MORGAN WILL MAKE SHARE OFFER FOR ALL OFFER SHARES AT OFFER PRICE FOR EACH OFFER SHARE HK$34.00 IN CASH * MAXIMUM VALUE FOR OFFERS IS EXPECTED TO BE HK$13.91 BILLION FOR THE SHARE OFFER

* OFFEROR INTENDS TO FINANCE CONSIDERATION PAYABLE BY OFFEROR THROUGH EXTERNAL DEBT FACILITIES, OTHERS * APPLICATION MADE BY CO TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES WEF 9 AM ON 30 APRIL Further company coverage:

