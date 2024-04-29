New SILF Dispute Resolution Centre a Global Legal Hub, says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday inaugurated the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) new building and said that the centre can be an epicentre of much-needed affirmative change in legal technology. "India's institutions are catalysing the nation's rise, and recent legislative reforms have unshackled our legal system. Our law firms now have global recognition, and it's time to converge efforts for effective dispute resolution," he said.

India's economic growth is undeniable, and collaboration among stakeholders is crucial for our global legal presence. We must recognise the significance of a robust dispute resolution mechanism in fostering harmony and economic growth. With India's exponential economic upsurge, commercial disputes are inevitable, and it's imperative that we approach arbitration as a means to preserve relationships and foster business opportunities.

"The inauguration of the new SILF building marks a monumental step in our legal landscape, providing a state-of-the-art facility to further our objectives. This new institution, combined with our commitment to arbitration, will solidify India's position as a global legal hub," he added. Dhankhar also said, "Disputes solutions, including settlement of disputes in the spirit of 'Samjhauta', have been at the heart of our civilisational ethos". Dispute resolution mechanisms are of critical importance. It has an impact beyond economy and social order and is of high priority."

"A credible and robust dispute resolution mechanism nurtures harmony. It also contributes to the blossoming of the economy and strengthens democratic values," he added. Jagdeep Dhankhar as the chief guest, witnessed the moment as he inaugurated the new building via video screening at Bharat Mandapam.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by distinguished guests and members of the legal fraternity, including Dr Lalit Bhasin, President of SILF, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; Shardul Shroff, Senior Vice-President, SILF; Jyoti Sagar, Associate President, SILF; and Dr Bina Modi, Chairperson, Modi Enterprises. SILF has set up the Dispute Solutions Centre within its new premises at Rouse Avenue, New Delhi in cooperation with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Delivering the welcome address, Dr Lalit Bhasin, President of SILF, said, "SILF is conscious of its social and professional responsibilities, and it is seized of the problem of the laws delays facing the country with over five crore cases pending. Our citizens are entitled to secure themselves Justice - Social, Economic, and Political." "With this huge pendency of cases, our citizens do not get easy, quick, inexpensive, and expeditious disposal of their cases. The government of India, in the last ten years, has taken effective steps to reduce this pendency of cases and certain other steps like simplification and rationalisation of laws are in the pipeline," he said.

"However, SILF feels that it is not just the responsibility of the government or the judiciary to bring down the pendency of cases. We as professionals also have a professional social responsibility to do our bit and to minimise disputes," added the SILF President. He added, "With this objective in view, SILF has decided to set up a Dispute Solutions Centre which will provide for research and continued legal learning with the objective of promoting the settlement of disputes."

"SILF firmly believes that Mediation can bring about a revolutionary change in the system of administration of justice. The Parliament has recently passed a law regarding Mediation and it is in furtherance of that the Centre will provide for avenues for resolving disputes," he said ahead. (ANI)

