The situation in New Caledonia remains "tense", French PM says

The situation in New Caledonia remains "tense", French Prime minister Gabriel Attal said on Thursday after a bout of violent riots led to the death of five people on the French Pacific island, amid anger over a contested electoral reform.

"Our goal is to restore order in New Caledonia", Attal said told reporters during a press conference.

