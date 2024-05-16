The situation in New Caledonia remains "tense", French PM says
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:00 IST
The situation in New Caledonia remains "tense", French Prime minister Gabriel Attal said on Thursday after a bout of violent riots led to the death of five people on the French Pacific island, amid anger over a contested electoral reform.
"Our goal is to restore order in New Caledonia", Attal said told reporters during a press conference.
