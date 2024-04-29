BJP attempted to bring political instability in Himachal due to Jairam Thakur's greed: Congress' Mohan Lal Brakta

Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh's Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta on Monday alleged that though the BJP lost the people's mandate in the last Assembly election, it tried to come to power in the state through money power because of the Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur's greed for power. "BJP's attempt to bring political instability in Himachal Pradesh is the result of Jairam Thakur's greed. BJP tried to buy and sell the mandate through money power, which the people of Himachal Pradesh will never accept. Due to the anti-people policies of the BJP, the voters of the state had voted it out of power in the 2022 assembly elections, but the BJP leaders could not accept this mandate. That is why the BJP has tried to buy the mandate with the help of money," Brakta told reporters here.

He was referring to a political crisis faced by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in the state after six Congress MLAs cross-voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls on February 27. They were eventually disqualified from the Assembly by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and later they joined the BJP. Brakta said that if Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur had any political morality, he would have resigned immediately after the BJP had lost all four seats in the by-elections in October 2021 when he was the Chief Minister of the state.

In these by-elections, the BJP lost Mandi Lok Sabha seat as well as Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Fatehpur assembly seats. Brakta alleged that the Leader of Opposition talks in vain and there is no morality in him and he is always busy in misleading the people and is only greedy for power.

The state's four Lok Sabha constituencies will go to the poll for the 2024 general election on June 1, and the counting will be held on June 1. (ANI)

