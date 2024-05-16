Left Menu

West Bengal: 12 people killed in Malda, probe underway to ascertain cause of death

As many as 12 people were killed due to lightning and rain-related mishaps in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 23:38 IST
Families mourn after 12 people died reportedly due to sudden rain with thunder earlier today. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 12 people were killed due to lightning and rain-related mishaps in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday. Malda's Superintendent of Police, Pradip Kumar Yadav, told ANI that the cause of death for the 12 people will be confirmed after the post-mortem.

"12 people lost their lives in the incident but the cause of the death will be confirmed after the post-mortem," Malda SP said. Meanwhile, Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania informed that the administration will provide Rs 2 lakh each as compensation and Rs 2000 for last rites.

"Following the guidelines of MCC and after discussing with the concerned authorities, the administration will provide Rs 2 lakh each as compensation and Rs 2000 for last rites," DM Malda said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sadness over the loss of life due to lightning and rain-related mishaps in Malda district and extended her deepest condolences to the affected families.

"My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in Malda due to the tragic lightning strikes. I extend my deepest condolences to them during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and I pray for their swift recovery," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X. Our district administration is working tirelessly to provide all necessary support to the affected. We will do everything in our capacity to assist those in need," she added in the post. (ANI)

