KKR vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Face Delhi Capitals in IPL Clash
KKR amassed 157 runs, losing three wickets. Salt top-scored with 68, while Iyer remained unbeaten on 33. Patel took two wickets for DC, while Williams claimed one.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 23:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt b Patel 68 Sunil Narine c Fraser-McGurk b Patel 15 Rinku Singh c Kuldeep Yadav b Williams 11 Shreyas Iyer not out 33 Venkatesh Iyer not out 26 Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-1) 4 Total: (For 3 wkts, 16.3 overs) 157 Fall of wkts: 1-79, 2-96, 3-100.
Bowling: Lizaad Williams 3-0-38-1, Khaleel Ahmed 3-0-28-0, Rasikh Salam 2.3-0-30-0, Axar Patel 4-0-25-2, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-34-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement