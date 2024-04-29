KKR vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Face Delhi Capitals in IPL Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt b Patel 68 Sunil Narine c Fraser-McGurk b Patel 15 Rinku Singh c Kuldeep Yadav b Williams 11 Shreyas Iyer not out 33 Venkatesh Iyer not out 26 Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-1) 4 Total: (For 3 wkts, 16.3 overs) 157 Fall of wkts: 1-79, 2-96, 3-100.

Bowling: Lizaad Williams 3-0-38-1, Khaleel Ahmed 3-0-28-0, Rasikh Salam 2.3-0-30-0, Axar Patel 4-0-25-2, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-34-0.

