"A govt for appeasement": Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal guns for Mamata, TMC; says lotus will bloom in Bengal

In a scathing and unsparing attack on his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma accused her of leading a government for 'appeasement'. Campaigning for the BJP's candidate for the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Rathin Chakraborty, the Rajasthan CM said on Wednesday, "You are all aware of the state of affairs here. This is a government being run on the basis of appeasement politics. The people of Bengal are fed up with the government for its brazen appeasement of a certain vote bank and rampant corruption. However, they have decided to rise against the misrule this time and vote for change."

Later, taking to his official X handle, CM Bhajan Lal posted, "Kolkata is Modi-fied. Lotus is sure to bloom at every booth. Today, during my visit to West Bengal, I established a positive dialogue with the migrant industrialists of Rajasthan in Kolkata and called upon everyone to form the Modi government again with a historic majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024." Hailing PM Modi's leadership, the Rajasthan CM said the unbridled enthusiasm and excitement among the people around the former's campaign events in the state indicates that there is a definite wave for the BJP in Bengal this time and the Lotus will bloom in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats of the TMC-ruled state.

Though several parties, including the Congress and the Left, are in fray in Bengal, the contest is largely seen to be between the ruling TMC and a resurgent BJP. Though still a part of the opposition bloc--INDIA, the TMC chose to go it alone in Bengal. The Congress and the Left Front entered into a seat-sharing pact for the state as part of which the former is contesting 12 seats while setting aside the remaining 30 for the latter.

Polling for 18 seats in Bengal was conducted across the first four phases, while the remaining 24 seats will go to polls in the next three phases on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The constituencies polling in the fifth phase include Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly and Arambagh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)