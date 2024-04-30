Left Menu

MP: Bomb threat at Bhopal airport, police launch probe

Following the threat call, a case has been registered against an unknown person at Gandhi Nagar police station based on the complaint of the airport's Chief Security Officer, Vishal Kumar Sharma.

30-04-2024
Police on Monday said that the authorities at the Raja Bhoj International Airport in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh received a bomb threat email from an anonymous sender. Following the threat call, a case has been registered against an unknown person at Gandhi Nagar police station based on the complaint of the airport's Chief Security Officer, Vishal Kumar Sharma.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 4) Sundar Singh Kanesh told ANI over the phone, "The Airport Authority has lodged a complaint stating they received a bomb threat email threatening to explode the airport. The email mentioned a bomb has been placed on a plane, posing a threat of an explosion at the airport." Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Further action will be taken based on the facts and findings, he added.

Meanwhile, Dabolim airport in Goa also received a bomb threat via email on Monday, prompting heightened security measures. However, flight operations remained unaffected. "We received an email. We have alerted our security agencies and airlines. We are taking the necessary action on this. As of now, there is no panic. (Flight) operations are normal. We are doing general additional security checks," Dabolim Airport Director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

