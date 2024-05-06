Left Menu

Hrádecký becomes Bundesliga's most-capped foreign goalkeeper

Sundays game was his 191st league appearance for Leverkusen.It was also the first time he had won with Leverkusen in Frankfurt since his switch.The curse has finally been broken after five years, Hrdeck said.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 06-05-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 10:22 IST
Bayer Leverkusen's Lukáš Hrádecký set a record for a foreign goalkeeper in the Bundesliga on Sunday by making his 292nd appearance.

The 34-year-old Finnish keeper played in Leverkusen's 5-1 win at his former club Eintracht Frankfurt, breaking the record previously held by Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer of Switzerland.

''I like to read the newspapers or matchday papers before the game and I saw it there today,'' Hrádecký told broadcaster DAZN afterward. "It fills me full of pride and honor that I can play in such a lovely country and league, and for two fantastic clubs." Hrádecký joined Frankfurt in 2015 and went on to make 101 appearances for the club before switching to Leverkusen in 2018. Sunday's game was his 191st league appearance for Leverkusen.

It was also the first time he had won with Leverkusen in Frankfurt since his switch.

"The curse has finally been broken after five years," Hrádecký said. "It always felt good to win here with the home team and this time we managed it with the away team." Hrádecký won the Bundesliga with Leverkusen this season with five rounds to spare. The team is on a record 48-game unbeaten streak across all competitions since the start of the season.

"The run keeps going, hopefully for another five games. It's simply a joy to play with Bayer at the moment," Hrádecký said.

Leverkusen next faces Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal. Leverkusen won the first leg 2-0 in Rome last week.

Then it visits Bochum for its penultimate Bundesliga game. Bochum was the last team to beat Leverkusen on the final day last season. The German champion will finish its league campaign at home to Augsburg.

Leverkusen also faces second-division Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on May 25. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

