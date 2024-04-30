Left Menu

Haryana: Two Bishnoi gang shooters arrested from Nuh after exchange of fire

According to officers, the shooters were arrested from Palla village under Nuh Sadar police station limits.

ANI | Updated: 30-04-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 09:50 IST
Haryana: Two Bishnoi gang shooters arrested from Nuh after exchange of fire
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested from Haryana's Nuh after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Tuesday. According to officers, the shooters were arrested from Palla village under Nuh Sadar police station limits.

One of the shooters was shot in the leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a community health centre (CHC) in Nuh, they added. The police informed further that the shooter was wanted in connection with a criminal case in Rohtak.

A joint team of the Gurugram Special Task Force (STF), Nuh Police and Counter Intelligence of the Delhi Police Special Cell were involved in the exchange of fire, according to officials. Further investigation is underway, they informed.

This is a developing story and more updates will follow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India
4
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024