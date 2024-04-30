Haryana: Two Bishnoi gang shooters arrested from Nuh after exchange of fire

Two shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested from Haryana's Nuh after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Tuesday. According to officers, the shooters were arrested from Palla village under Nuh Sadar police station limits.

One of the shooters was shot in the leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a community health centre (CHC) in Nuh, they added. The police informed further that the shooter was wanted in connection with a criminal case in Rohtak.

A joint team of the Gurugram Special Task Force (STF), Nuh Police and Counter Intelligence of the Delhi Police Special Cell were involved in the exchange of fire, according to officials. Further investigation is underway, they informed.

This is a developing story and more updates will follow. (ANI)

