Kejriwal's PA files complaint against Swati Maliwal of trespassing, seeks probe into "chats with BJP leaders"

In a dramatic turn of events, Bibhav Kumar, the Personal Assistant to CM Arvind Kejriwal has filed a written complaint against Swati Maliwal, alleging unauthorized entry, verbal abuse, and threats and the possibility of BJP hand behind the matter. According to the complaint lodged by Kumar and addressed to the SHO Civil Lines, Maliwal reportedly "forcefully and illegally trespassed" into the CM residence despite objections from the CM's security and staff.

Kumar claimed that Maliwal, upon being asked to take an appointment with the CM, hurled abuses at him and disregarded the security protocol. "Maliwal started screaming and shouting, hurling abuses, and questioning the authority of the security personnel," stated Kumar in the complaint.

"Her motives were suspect, and she intended to harm the Hon'ble CM," the complaint stated. Reportedly, Maliwal made threats against Kumar, stating, "Main tujhe dekh lungi...main tujhe aese joothe case mei fasaungi ki tujhe zindagi bhar jail mei sadah dungi" ("I will make sure you face consequences; I will ensure you rot in jail for life").

Security officers were called to intervene, and after repeated requests, Maliwal finally left the premises around 9:35 am. Kumar urged authorities to take appropriate legal action against Maliwal and requested an investigation into her possible ties with BJP leaders, suggesting political motives behind the incident, especially considering the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"Since Ms Maliwal has made unauthorised entry, trespassed, breached the security of the CM Residence, prevented government officers from discharging their duty and assaulted the complainant, she is liable for her action as per law. You are requested to take appropriate legal action against Ms Maliwal. Since it is election time, all of this may have been done at the behest of the BJP and it is therefore requested that her call records, chats and interactions with BJP leaders should also be investigated," Kumar added in the complaint. The complaint by Arvind Kejriwal's PA comes amid a row over Swati Maliwal's complaint against Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at CM's residence.

Earlier, the Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint of Swati Maliwal and the details of the FIR have revealed shocking details. In her complaint, Maliwal has alleged that Kejriwal's personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."

According to the Delhi Police FIR, Maliwal described the events of May 13 when she had gone to the Civil Lines residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal. "I went inside the camp office and called CM's PS Bibhav Kumar but I could not go in. I then sent a message to his mobile number (through WhatsApp). However, there was no response. I then went inside the residential area through the main door as I have always done in the past year since Bibhav Kumar was not present I entered the residence area and informed the staff present there to tell the CM here to meet him," the FIR read.

"I was informed that he was present in the house and I was told to wait in the drawing room. I went into the drawing room and sat on the sofa and waited for him to meet me," Maliwal said. "He then abused me and asked who are you to not listen to what I say. While saying these words, he came and stood right in front of me. Without any provocation whatsoever on my side, he started slapping me with full force. He slapped me seven to eight times at least while I continued screaming. I felt absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself I pushed him away with my legs," she said.

"I repeatedly told him...that he should please let go of me as I was in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again. I somehow managed to get free. I then sat on the sofa of the drawing room and gathered my spectacles that had fallen on the ground during the assault. I was in a terrible state of shock at this attack. I was deeply traumatised and called the 112 number and reported the crime against me," Maliwal detailed. (ANI)

