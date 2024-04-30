Mizoram: Meth tablets worth Rs 6.66 crore seized in Aizwal, one held

Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Special Narcotics Police Station and CID (Crime) arrested a suspected smuggler and seized 20000 Meth tablets worth 6.66 crores in Aizwal, Mizoram. "In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, along with Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, Mizoram seized 20000 Methamphetamine tablets weighing 1.908 kg worth 6.66 crore in General Area Mualpuikawn, Salem Veng K-Section, Aizawl and apprehended one individual on April 27," according to a press release.

Acting on the specific inputs, Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime) launched the operation, targeting illicit drug activities in the region. The recovered consignment and apprehended individual have been handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Mizoram, Aizawl for further legal proceedings, the press release further said.

The release further stated that the Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal drug trafficking and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram. Earlier, in a joint operation, Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police recovered 61 grams of heroin from Champhai district and also apprehended a Myanmar national, officials said on April 22.

According to officials, the estimated value of the seized contraband is worth Rs 42.70 lakh. "Assam Rifles alongwith Mizoram Police recovered Heroin No 4 weighing 61 grams worth Rupees 42.70 lakhs and apprehended one lady who is a Myanmar national, in the border area of Zokhawthar, Champhai District, Mizoram on 20 April 2024," the Assam Rifles said in a post on X. (ANI)

