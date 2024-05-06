Fuel Supply to Mizoram Approaching Stability

Supply of petrol and diesel to Mizoram was inching towards normalcy, an official said on Monday.

Damage to railway tracks between Lumding and Silchar in Assam has interrupted fuel supply to Mizoram and some other northeastern states, Mizoram's Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department joint director Lalmuansanga Ralte said.

He urged the people not to panic as fuel supply was coming in from Assam's Guwahati by road.

Repair of the railway line is scheduled to be completed by May 10 after which supply is expected to be normal, he added.

Ralte said there will be no oil shortage in the state.

The state government on May 2 had ordered rationing on the purchase of oil for different types of vehicles. Since then long queues of vehicles have been seen at most filling stations in the state.

The rationing order was lifted by the government on Monday.

