Left Menu

Meth tablets worth Rs 6.4 cr seized in Mizoram's Champhai

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized 2.16 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.4 crore and arrested one person in Champhai town near Myanmar border. In a separate operation, they seized 20 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes worth Rs 26 lakh on Aizawl-Champhai road.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-05-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:28 IST
Meth tablets worth Rs 6.4 cr seized in Mizoram's Champhai
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have seized 2.16 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.4 crore in a joint operation in east Mizoram's Champhai town near Myanmar border on Monday, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

The security forces arrested a person in this connection and also seized a maxicab used for transporting the drug, the statement added.

In another operation, the Assam Rifles and customs department seized 20 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes worth Rs 26 lakh on Aizawl-Champhai road on the same day, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024