Russian rouble slightly lower against US dollar

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.31% to 99.59, while it gained 0.11% to 12.72 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was flat at $88.43 a barrel. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.06% to 3,480.34. ($1 = 93.1000 roubles)

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 12:56 IST
The Russian rouble was slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. By 0715 GMT the rouble was 0.11% lower at 93.10 to the dollar after trading in a range of 93.000 to 93.278. Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.31% to 99.59, while it gained 0.11% to 12.72 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was flat at $88.43 a barrel. Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.01% to 1,177.55. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.06% to 3,480.34.

($1 = 93.1000 roubles)

