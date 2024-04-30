"Serious action is required": BRS leader Nama Rao on summon against Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah's fake video case

Amid the ongoing controversy over Home Minister Amit Shah's fake video case, posted by the Telangana Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Nama Nageswara Rao on Tuesday said that serious action should be taken on circulation of any such fake videos. Commenting on the summon against Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah's fake video case, Nageswara Rao said, "I have heard about this, I am not aware of the details as of now. Nowadays, people depend more on social media. Serious action is required on the circulation of such fake videos."

Delhi Police summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's fake video case on Monday. The Congress leader has been asked to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on May 1 with his mobile phone, allegedly used for posting the fake video on X.

The Delhi Police registered a case on the edited video being widely circulating on social media platforms after a complaint by Home Minister Amit Shah on April 28. In the video, Home Minister Amit Shah was seen speaking on the changes in reservation policies after the BJP comes back to power.

The Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has accused the BJP of using the Delhi police to win the elections. "So far, ED, CBI and Income Tax were used by PM Modi and Amit Shah to win elections but today I got to know that Delhi Police has reached the office of Telangana Congress party. Someone posted something on social media and they have come to arrest the Telangana Congress president and Telangana CM. This means Narendra Modi is using Delhi Police to win elections now. No one is going to get scared, we will give you a befitting reply," Reddy said while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Monday.

Earlier, the Telangana BJP unit filed a complaint against TPCC President Revanth Reddy at the Cyber Crime police station for fabricating and morphing the speech of Amit Shah.The complaint stated that the Telangana Congress Pradesh Congress Party, on its X account, posted a morphed or fabricated video of Amit Shah, Union Home Minister.While Amit Shah stated that "Bharatiya Janata Party forms a government, then our government will cancel the unconstitutionally given Muslim reservations. In Telangana, SC/ST and OBC rights will be given, but Muslim reservations will be cancelled."However, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Party President in his Twitter account morphed the same video to modify the statement as "if the BJP party forms government, then the SC/ST and OBC reservations will be cancelled," it stated. Meanwhile, the Assam police on Monday said they have arrested one person, named Sri Reetom Singh and seized one laptop along with 2 mobile phones in connection with the case. (ANI)

