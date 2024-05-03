"Fear of defeat...": Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Rahul Gandhi skipping Amethi Lok Sabha candidacy

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not contesting from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat and said that it is the fear of defeat that has made the Congress party take this step. The Congress party on Friday announced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as its candidate from the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Slamming the Congress party, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Sometimes back Rahul Gandhi used to say 'daro mat, daro mat' (don't be scared), now due to fear, from Amethi to Wayanad and Wayanad to Raebareli indicates his scaredness towards defeat taking him everywhere". Pointing out to the absence of Priyanka Gandhi's name in the Congress' list of Lok Sabha elections, alongside Rober Vadra's aspirations for a ticket, Thakur said that something is going on within the party.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) was not able to serve justice to his sister (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) as on one side Robert Vadra was also asking for tickets and on the other side party's demand was for Priyanka Gandhi, however, her name was not mentioned in the party's list shows something is going on within Congress party." Vadra recently expressed his intention to run in the Lok Sabha elections. He mentioned encountering MPs from various parties who have extended invitations for him to join them, assuring him of victory in the elections.

Vadra also said that the people of Amethi expect him to represent their constituency if he thinks of becoming a member of Parliament. Vadra said he wants Priyanka Gandhi, who is Congress general secretary, should become MP first and he can follow her."I always wanted Priyanka (Gandhi) should become an MP first and she reaches parliament, and then I feel, I can also come. I feel that I should become (MP) with my hard work, with blessings of Sonia Gandhi and Congress party," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Friday announced Kishori Lal Sharma, a party loyalist from Amethi, the seat Rahul Gandhi lost in the 2019 general elections to BJP leader Smriti Irani. Sonia Gandhi contested elections from here in 1999 before passing the baton on to Rahul in 2004. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)