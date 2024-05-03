Left Menu

Adani Green's Q4 Net Profit Drops 39% to Rs. 310 Crore

Adani Green posted a 38.85% decline in its net profit to Rs 310 crore for the March quarter due to higher expenses. Its total income fell to Rs 2,806 crore, while expenses rose to Rs 2,379 crore compared to the same period last year.

Adani Green Energy Ltd on Friday posted a 38.85 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 310 crore for the March quarter, mainly on account of increased expenses.

Its net profit was Rs 507 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2022-23, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the fourth quarter of FY24, the company's total income fell to Rs 2,806 crore from Rs 2,977 crore a year ago.

The company's expenses surged to Rs 2,379 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 2,053 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

